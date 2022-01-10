Barstow firefighter struck by vehicle on I-15 dies from injuries

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A firefighter with the Barstow Fire Protection District struck by a vehicle while working a call on the I-15 freeway has died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

On December 5, 2021, at about 3:26 am, Fire Engineer David Spink and his crew responded to a traffic collision along the NB I-15 at L Street. While crews were treating patients and preparing to leave the scene, a vehicle traveling at highway speeds struck Spink.

His injuries were life-threatening and he was flown via a Mercy Air helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center where for over a month he fought for his life.

(Barstow Fire District Engineer David Spink was tragically struck by a vehicle while working an emergency incident on I-15. — courtesy photo)

Barstow Fire Chief Nick DiNapoli confirmed the heartbreaking news that Engineer David Spink died today, January 9, 2022.

“Our hearts go out to Dave’s family loved ones, friends and fellow Barstow fire brothers, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy.”

Dave began his career in 1990 with the Barstow Fire Department as a paid call firefighter. Dave was hired full-time in 1993. Dave was promoted to the rank of Engineer in April of 1999, working at both Fire stations over the span of his career. Engineer Spink served the citizens of Barstow and the Barstow Fire Department for more than 32 years.

Dallen Spink who is Dave’s son is also a Firefighter Paramedic with the Barstow Fire Protection District. (Photo: Facebook)

Dave is survived by his wife coleen, father Walt and his brothers Logan and Ryan. Dave is also survived by his son Dallen, who is a Barstow Firefighter/Paramedic and is following in his father’s footsteps.

In a Facebook post, Dallen said his father had been in a coma with many significant injuries over the past month.

“He sustained major brain injuries including a traumatic brain injury with a Diffuse Axonal Injury (extreme whiplash) to where there is irreversible damage. He also had many strokes occur due to fatty pieces of bone marrow being dislodged, strokes occurred on both sides of the brain,” stated Dallen.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Fire Protection District)

Dallen said as a family they made the tough decision to let David rest forever. David said he’s deeply saddened at the circumstances given but feels at peace knowing he will be at rest after a long battle.

“I love you dad. You’ve taught me so much about life and I had so many good experiences with you. I’ve followed your footsteps and I want to be a lot like you! I will take care of the family now pop. I know I will carry on with life with you In my heart always. I’m gonna miss you so much dad, you are my hero.” -Dallen Spink

The Barstow Fire Protection District led a procession from Loma Linda Medical Center to Victor Valley Mortuary. Fire engines from San Bernardino County Fire, Victorville Fire Department, and Apple Valley Fire Protection District set up along the major overpasses of the I-15 freeway in preparation to honor the fallen firefighter.

(Facebook)

Donations to help David Spink’s family can be made via the following link: Engineer David Spink’s Unexpected Expenses

Memorial service information is not yet available. Additional information will be released at a future date.

