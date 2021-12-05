Barstow firefighter struck by car on I-15 freeway remains in critical condition

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A firefighter with the Barstow Fire Protection District remains in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while on a call on the I-15 freeway.

It happened at about 3:26 am, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, along the northbound I-15 and L Street.

Officials said that while fire crews were treating patients and preparing to leave the scene, a vehicle traveling at highway speeds struck one firefighter.

According to a news release, “that firefighter sustained major injuries and was immediately treated by his crew to help sustain his life. He was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center via Mercy Air and is listed in critical condition.”

Barstow Fire said a Counseling Team and San Bernardino County Fire Peer Support team were dispatched to assist with the crews and their needs.

“Fire Chief Nick DiNapoli and the entire Barstow Fire Family ask for your continued prayers for our Brother and his family,” stated the release.

Mutual Aid station coverage is being provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, City of Victorville Fire Department, and Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

Officials said the Fire District will release further information as it becomes available.

The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and Barstow Police Department.

