Barstow Fire Chief Cory Cisneros Says Goodbye To Community After Announcing Resignation

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After nearly three decades in the fire service and approximately two years leading the Barstow Fire Protection District, Fire Chief Cory Cisneros is saying goodbye to the community he says will always hold a meaningful place in his life and career.

Cisneros announced his resignation in a written message to the Barstow community dated September 16, 2026. His final day with the district will be Friday, September 18.

“After careful consideration, I have submitted my resignation as Fire Chief of the Barstow Fire Protection District. My final day of service with the District will be September 18, 2026,” Cisneros wrote.

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Rather than focusing solely on his departure, much of Cisneros’ message centered on gratitude for the community that welcomed him, the employees and first responders who worked alongside him, and the relationships he developed during his time in Barstow.

“Serving as your Fire Chief has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to serve a community defined by resilience, generosity, and a strong commitment to one another,” Cisneros wrote.

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Cisneros became Barstow’s fire chief in August 2024 after serving as a battalion chief. When the City of Barstow announced his promotion on August 29 of that year, officials said he had already spent 28 years in the fire service.

(Photo: City of Barstow 8/29/24)

His career included time as an explorer, paid-call firefighter, apprentice firefighter, firefighter-paramedic, instructor, fire captain and battalion chief before reaching the rank of fire chief.

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At the time, then-Interim City Manager Andrew Espinoza Jr. expressed confidence in Cisneros as he stepped into the leadership role.

“Chief Cisneros has proven to be an effective leader throughout his career, and we know he will be instrumental in guiding our fire department as our city continues to grow,” Espinoza said in the city’s 2024 announcement.

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Two years later, Cisneros leaves the position pointing to the work accomplished by the people around him.

During his tenure, he said the district strengthened training and professional development, replaced critical safety equipment, pursued grant funding, improved operational readiness and worked toward its long-term needs.

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“I am proud of what we accomplished and confident that the dedicated members of the District will continue providing exceptional service to the Barstow community,” Cisneros wrote.

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(Photo courtesy of John Tex Williams via Facebook)

His departure also prompted a personal farewell from Barstow City Council Member John “Tex” Williams, who described Cisneros not only as the city’s fire chief, but as a friend and mentor during Williams’ time in elected office.

“Chief Cisneros, you have done far more than simply serve as our Fire Chief. You have made a difference in this community, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside you and call you a friend,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post.

“You took the time to teach me about the department, our staff, and the challenges facing our city. Your honesty and your love for Barstow have always been commendable,” Williams wrote.

In perhaps the most personal portion of his message, Williams said Cisneros had become more than the person responsible for leading the city’s fire service.

(Photo courtesy of John Tex Williams via Facebook)

“We are not only losing a Fire Chief; we are losing someone who became part of our family. You are someone who truly sees this town for what it is and loves it for what it can become,” Williams wrote.

Williams also recalled their one-on-one meetings and phone conversations as they worked through issues involving the department, saying those conversations “meant a lot to me.”

He praised the firefighters and other personnel Cisneros leaves behind and thanked the chief for his service, leadership and commitment to Barstow.

Cisneros expressed similar appreciation for the people he worked alongside, including firefighters, paramedics, command staff, professional personnel, city employees, elected officials and regional partners.

“To Barstow’s residents, businesses, community organizations, city employees, and public-safety partners, please accept my sincere gratitude. Thank you for welcoming me, supporting the District, trusting my leadership, and allowing me the privilege of serving you,” Cisneros wrote.

While Cisneros is leaving the Barstow Fire Protection District, he indicated he is not leaving public safety behind.

“My new professional opportunity will allow me to remain involved in supporting emergency services and the agencies that protect Barstow and all communities throughout San Bernardino County,” Cisneros wrote.

He did not identify his next position or employer in the announcement. For Cisneros, the final words of his message were again about Barstow and the people he served.

(Photo courtesy of John Tex Williams via Facebook)

“Barstow will always hold a meaningful place in my life and career. I leave with tremendous appreciation for this community and great confidence in the future of the Barstow Fire Protection District,” Cisneros wrote.

Williams ended his own farewell by extending his wishes to Cisneros and his family.

“We wish you, your wife, and your family nothing but the very best in this next chapter. You will be missed, Chief. God bless you and your family, and thank you for everything,” Williams wrote.

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