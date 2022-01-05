Barstow felon arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and meth

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted 40-year-old felon is back in jail after he was arrested following a raid at his residence where they located a shotgun and meth, officials said.

On January 1, 2022, Officer Bryce Carson with the Barstow Police Department started his investigation after learning that a male, later identified as Jose Valenzuela, was selling Methamphetamine from a residence in the 100 block of West White Street in Barstow.

A search warrant was obtained for the location and on January 3rd at about 12:19 pm, Valenzuela was standing outside of his residence and was detained by Officer Carson.

(100 block of west white street in Barstow :: image google maps)

“During the search, officers located a sawed off .410 shotgun, a quantity of methamphetamine, numerous small plastic baggies, a scale and several hundred dollars in various denominations,” stated a Barstow Police Department news release.

Valenzuela is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms. He was arrested for PC 29800 (a) (1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, H&S 11378 – Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale and H&S 11370.1 – Possession of a Controlled Substance While in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Officer Bryce Carson at (760) 256-2211 or at bcarson@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

