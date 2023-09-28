Barstow CHP located a stolen vehicle on I-15 and arrested the suspect after he fled on foot

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California Highway Patrol Officers arrested a wanted suspect who was traveling in a stolen vehicle after he foot bailed.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, CHP officers from the Barstow Area and Mountain Pass Resident post, with assistance from Inland Divison Air Operations, located a stolen vehicle on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of Afton Canyon Road.

According to CHP officials, the suspect, a wanted person for multiple alleged felony violations, unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot into the open desert. Officers tracked down the suspect and took him into custody one mile into the open desert.

According to booking logs, the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Francisco Armendariz Hernandez, a resident of Carmichael. He’s being held on multiple charges including buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, joyriding, burglary, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The suspect has two active warrants from the County of Sacramento and is ineligible for bail. A court hearing inside a Victorville courthouse is scheduled for September 29, 2023.

