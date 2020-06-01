Barstow announces 6 PM curfew and declares local emergency

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Barstow has declared a local emergency and enacted a 6:00 pm curfew that will begin today, June 1, 2020, at 6:00 pm and will end at 6:00 am the following day.

City officials stated the declaration and curfew are in response to civil unrest transpiring from protests throughout the State and throughout our nation.

Barstow Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre said “we honor your voices, and your mission to end radical injustice. The City stands with you as an ally in the mission. The curfew is intended to give daytime opportunities to protestors to make their voices heard throughout the City and throughout the world.”

Residents must remain in the place of residence unless seeking medical services, or traveling for work or religious meetings. Law Enforcement, medical personnel, and essential City staff are exempt from the curfew.

Barstow residents with questions about the curfew are asked to call 760-256-3531.

VVNG confirmed there are currently no curfews in place for Hesperia, Victorville, or Apple Valley and officials are monitoring the situation. Adelanto Mayor Gabriel Reyes said they are highly considering a curfew and will have a final status later today.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.