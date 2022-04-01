Barricaded man arrested after threatening to stab family members in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man named Rollin Kiley was arrested after he threatened to stab family members inside a home, officials said.

It happened on March 23, 2022, at about 5:00 am, at a residence in the 12000 block of Nuevo Ct. in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials issued a press release about the incident on March 31st and said the suspect was armed with a knife and threatened to stab two occupants in the home.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to a news release, “the victims, including three juveniles, locked themselves in their rooms and waited for police to arrive.”

Deputies arrived and evacuated everyone safely out of the house while Kiley barricaded himself inside.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) assisted. The standoff ended after a couple of hours when Riley was detained without incident, officials said.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Kiley was arrested, transported, and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felony terrorist threats. Kiley remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

