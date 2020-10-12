Baldy Mesa Solar Project Virtual Open House Wednesday 10/14

ADELANTO, Calif. — Please join us to learn more about the Baldy Mesa Solar Project and have your questions answered!

The public meeting will take place virtually via webinar on Wednesday, October 14th at 7pm. Please register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y4qlbmkw.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Baldy Mesa Solar Project is a 200 megawatt (MW) solar farm currently under development in Adelanto, California. The project site consists of multiple parcels that encompass approximately 1,000 acres.

For more information and to provide comments please visit: https://www.spower.com/ca