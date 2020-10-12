Adelanto News
Baldy Mesa Solar Project Virtual Open House Wednesday 10/14
ADELANTO, Calif. — Please join us to learn more about the Baldy Mesa Solar Project and have your questions answered!
The public meeting will take place virtually via webinar on Wednesday, October 14th at 7pm. Please register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y4qlbmkw.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The Baldy Mesa Solar Project is a 200 megawatt (MW) solar farm currently under development in Adelanto, California. The project site consists of multiple parcels that encompass approximately 1,000 acres.
For more information and to provide comments please visit: https://www.spower.com/ca
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Two Found Guilty of Torture and Murder Of 4-Year-Old Child in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Father, son arrested for attempted murder in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
San Diego truck driver caught with 20 kilos of cocaine in Barstow
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man, 64, arrested for Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Child by Force or Fear
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
49 cited during traffic enforcement operation in Victorville and Adelanto
-
All News7 days ago
Apple Valley Police arrest transient after pursuit in a stolen vehicle
-
All News5 days ago
Arizona man arrested for molesting a 7-year-old girl in Hesperia