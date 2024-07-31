Bakersfield Woman Arrested for Robbery After Assaulting Gas Station Clerk in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Bakersfield woman was arrested for robbery after assaulting a gas station clerk in Hesperia.

It happened on July 30, 2024, at about 12:42 am, in the 16800 block of Main Street.

The suspect Ayanna Annais Coles entered the AMPM and took several items without paying for them.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said an employee requested Coles leave the items. “When Coles refused the employee grabbed the items and Coles then assaulted the employee,” stated the spokeswoman.

Deputies responded to the business and Coles was arrested and booked for robbery. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for PC 211 – Robbery and is currently being held on a $50,000 bail. Coles is scheduled for a hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on August 1, 2024, at 12:30 pm.





