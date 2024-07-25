Bakersfield Robbery Suspects Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Five suspects involved in a Bakersfield robbery were apprehended after their high-speed pursuit crossed into San Bernardino County and prompted Walmart to be evacuated on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:38 a.m., on July 24, 2024, deputies from the Victor Valley Station were dispatched to assist the Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspects were traveling in a black Mercedes and heading southbound on US Highway 395.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Highway Patrol Aviation Division (H80) quickly located the vehicle, clocked at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and driving on the shoulder of the highway to evade capture.

Despite multiple attempts by deputies to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to yield. The chase continued until the Mercedes pulled into the Walmart parking lot.

Four of the suspects exited the car and fled into the store located at 12234 US Hwy 395 in Victorville.

Deputies, with the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station, quickly located and arrested all four individuals without incident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle attempted to escape by speeding away from Walmart. However, after a brief pursuit, law enforcement officers managed to apprehend the driver in the area of Luna and Cobalt Roads, bringing the chase to an end.

The Bakersfield Police Department will release the names of the suspects and the charges filed against them at a later time.

“We would like to thank the employees of Walmart for their assistance in quickly evacuating their customers to a safe location,” a sheriff’s department spokesperson said. “The cooperation of company personnel and patrons assisted us in apprehending the suspects quickly and safely.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact Deputies D. Steuerwald or J. Lee at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or via their website at www.wetip.com.





