Back-to-School Girl Scout Expo With Free Activities at The Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 3, as The Mall of Victor Valley hosts a thrilling Back-to-School Expo featuring the Girl Scouts and a DJ Backpack Giveaway.

From 11am to 4pm, head to the Macy’s Wing near Barnes and Noble to enjoy a day packed with family-friendly activities and free goodies.

Fun Activities and Free Giveaways

Join various Scout Troops for fun games and crafts that are sure to engage kids of all ages. The best part? You don’t need to be a Girl Scout to participate—everyone is invited to join in the fun!

DJ Backpack Giveaway

Over at Center Court by the fountain, a DJ will be playing popular music and announcing the latest back-to-school sales from a variety of stores. Plus, the DJ will be handing out FREE nylon drawstring backpacks while supplies last. Make sure to get there early to snag your freebie!

Event Details

What: Back-to-School Expo and DJ Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, August 3 Where: The Mall of Victor Valley, 14400 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92392

Why Attend?

This is a fantastic opportunity to gear up for the new school year while enjoying a day out with the family. Don’t miss out on the free activities, giveaways, and the latest back-to-school deals. Visit The Mall of Victor Valley on August 3 to kick off the school season in style!





