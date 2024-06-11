AVUSD Recognizes Walmart Distribution Center for Donations Throughout 2024 School Year

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley Unified School District Superintendent, Trenae Nelson, recognized Walmart Distribution Center 7033 with a certificate of appreciation during the June 6th Board of Trustees meeting for their generous and consistent donations to the Apple Valley Unified School District Food Pantry.

Walmart Distribution Center 7033 donated about $105,000 worth of food, school supplies, and other essential items to AVUSD from August 2023 to June 2024.

Nelson praised Walmart Distribution Center 7033 for their representation of the school district’s core values of Dignity, Community, Authenticity, and Service. She also thanked them for their partnership and support of AVUSD families.

Thomas Amaya, the MCO Manager for Walmart Distribution Center 7033, was there to accept the certificate. “In the 13 years I have been with Walmart, community involvement has always been important to us. I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Apple Valley Unified School District, who do an amazing job with their food pantry program, to get this food into the hands of the children and families in need,” Amaya said.

Aurora Martinez, AVUSD Family Center Coordinator, says, “Working with Walmart has been an absolute pleasure and we truly appreciate the commitment to giving back to those who need it the most. The donations have helped ensure that our food pantry is well stocked, allowing us to support our school district and community families during challenging times.”

The AVUSD Food Pantry uses Walmart’s donations, along with other non-profit donations, to help serve Apple Valley families in need.

The AVUSD Food Pantry is open from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm every Friday that school is in session. It is closed for the summer and will reopen on Friday, August 9th for the 2024-2025 school year. Visit https://www.avusd.org/parents/family-centers/food-resources for more information.

(From left to right: AVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Pat Schlosser; AVUSD Superintendent, Trenae Nelson; AVUSD Trustee, Amanda Buchanan; AVUSD Trustee, Gary Arce; MCO Manager for Walmart Distribution Center 7033, Thomas Amaya; AVUSD Trustee, Maria Okpara; AVUSD Trustee Dennis Bender; AVUSD Director of Equity and Access, Mariana Torres; AVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Matthew Schulenberg.)





