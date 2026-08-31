AVUSD And Apple Valley Sunrise Lions Club Provide Free Vision Screening To 137, Including Dozens Of Children

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — More than 130 community members received free vision screenings in Apple Valley, with 100 patients receiving recycled eyeglasses during a four-hour community event hosted by the Apple Valley Unified School District and Apple Valley Sunrise Lions Club.

AVUSD and the Apple Valley Sunrise Lions Club partnered with California Lions Friends in Sight for their second free Community Vision Screening on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the AVUSD Educational Support Center, 12555 Navajo Road.

According to information provided by AVUSD, 137 patients were seen between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Of those, 100 received free recycled eyeglasses and 42 patients were younger than 18.

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The event gave community members an opportunity to speak with a licensed optometrist about ocular health concerns and receive a usable pair of recycled eyeglasses at no cost. Patients were seen on a first-come, first-served basis, and the screening was open to all community members.

(Patients and volunteers at the event.)

“Every time we host a vision screening, we see lives change in real time,” said Donna Rollins, Apple Valley Sunrise Lions Club president. “Seeing clearly opens doors to better learning, working, driving, playing, and living. Apple Valley Sunrise Lions Club is proud to partner with AVUSD and have such a strong, capable volunteer force.”

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Volunteers representing Lions Clubs from across Southern California helped with the event, including members from the Apple Valley Sunrise, Spring Valley Lake, Jurupa Valley, LA Host, Boron, Bloomington, Colton, Greater Palm Springs, Yucaipa Valley, Calimesa Breakfast and San Jacinto Lions clubs.

AVUSD volunteers, students and volunteers from the Medical and Health Science Technology pathway at Apple Valley High School, and other community volunteers also provided support.

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“Parentering with California Lions Friends in Sight and our local Lions Club allows us to deliver life-changing support directly to our students and families. Providing free vision exams and eyeglasses to over 130 community members — including dozens of youth — ensures that visual barriers don’t stand in the way of learning and health,” said Mariana Torres, AVUSD director of equity and access. “We are deeply grateful to all the volunteers and organizers who made this event such a success for Apple Valley.”

(MAHST volunteers learning how to conduct screenings.)

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