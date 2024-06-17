AVHS Seniors Graduate with MA License and Complete EMT Class

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Recent graduates from Apple Valley High School received their Medical Assistant (MA) licenses and/or successfully completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class provided in partnership with Victor Valley College during their senior year of high school.

The 12th graders in the Medical and Health Sciences Technology (MAHST) Academy at AVHS have completed rigorous training in medical assisting, culminating in taking the National Healthcareer Association exam. Out of the 56 students who sat for the exam, 48 passed, earning their MA license.

Additionally, the EMT class, a 9.5 unit course, represents a unique opportunity offered exclusively at Apple Valley High School – the only high school in California providing this program to its senior students. This course is held in cooperation with Victor Valley College.

The class concluded with 29 students who persevered through the demanding curriculum. This marks the fifth graduating class of this groundbreaking EMT program, showcasing the dedication and hard work of the students, faculty, and administrators.

17 senior MAHST students distinguished themselves by becoming licensed Medical Assistants and EMTs before their high school graduation. They are:

Melissa Castaneda-Lopez

Sarah Curatolo Fort

Valery Estrada

Hailey Garcia

Gabriella Garibay

Maddison Glaza

Madison Gonzalez

Donald Hutchinson

Taylor Johnson

Alec Mendez

Zoey Pearson

Morgan Phinney

Noelle Sherman

Destiny Sherwood

Mia Thomas

Jennifer Torres

Vianey Velasco

Stephanie Arredondo, the instructor of the Medical Assisting program and EMT class, has played a crucial role in guiding these students to success. “I’m continually impressed by the dedication and excellence of our high school EMT and MA students. To complete both rigorous programs while still in high school is truly remarkable.” said Arredondo. Her expertise and commitment have been instrumental in maintaining the program’s high standards.

(Apple Valley High School students who completed the EMT class this year.)





(Scroll Down To Comment)