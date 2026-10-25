AVHS Construction Pathway Awarded $10,000 Grant from the Home Depot Foundation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Apple Valley High School’s Construction Pathway has been awarded a $10,000 Path to Pro Education Grant from The Home Depot Foundation, supporting the school’s efforts to prepare students for careers in the skilled trades.

The grant is being used to purchase additional construction materials, tools, and resources to expand student building projects, allowing more students to gain hands-on experience in residential construction, framing, roofing, and other industry-related skills.

The Construction Pathway serves approximately 150 students annually and includes a California-registered pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters and the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools through IE Connect. The program provides students with industry-aligned instruction, hands-on construction experience, and opportunities to demonstrate the competencies needed to pursue apprenticeships and careers in the skilled trades.

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(Ivan Ramirez working on a build.)

Building on a Growing Program

Now in its third year, Apple Valley High School’s registered Construction Pre-Apprenticeship program continues to grow and demonstrate measurable success. During the 2025–2026 school year, 15 students successfully completed the required competencies, demonstrating continued progress in preparing students for careers in the skilled trades.

Previous K12 Strong Workforce Program funding helped launch hands-on construction projects known as “cubes,” where students construct scaled structures that simulate real-world residential building practices. These projects incorporate multiple construction competencies and utilize inspection cards modeled after industry practices.

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Apple Valley High School is using the $10,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to build on this success by expanding the size, complexity, and number of student construction projects. These funds are providing additional materials and resources, allowing more students to gain hands-on experience, develop technical skills, and demonstrate industry competencies as they prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

“In construction, students learn by doing. This grant allows us to expand our hands-on projects, giving more students the opportunity to work with real materials, build confidence, and develop the industry skills needed to successfully complete our registered pre-apprenticeship program and prepare for careers in the skilled trades,” said Josh Rees, Construction Pathway Teacher at Apple Valley High School.

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(Adam Gulley and Ryan Nevin working on a build.)

Students Putting Their Skills to the Test

Beyond the classroom, Construction Pathway students regularly participate in regional construction competitions, applying their technical knowledge, teamwork, and problem-solving skills under real-world conditions.

At the end of the 2025–2026 school year, Construction Pathway students earned first- and third-place finishes at the Mountain Desert Career Pathways (MDCP) and Victor Valley College (VVC) One-Day Build Competition, competing against other area high schools. Students also received the People’s Choice Award and Safety Award at the Construction Industry Education Foundation (CIEF) Design Build Competition, highlighting their technical skills, teamwork, creativity, and commitment to workplace safety.

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These accomplishments highlight the students’ technical skills, teamwork, creativity, and commitment to industry safety standards. Competitions challenge students to work collaboratively, follow construction plans, manage their time, and demonstrate the skills they have developed in the classroom.

“Learning construction is about building more than houses; it’s about building skills, confidence, and a future,” said Ivan Ramirez, a senior Construction Pathway student at Apple Valley High School.

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Investing in the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

The Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro initiative is part of a broader commitment to addressing the skilled labor shortage by supporting education and training opportunities in the construction trades.

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For Apple Valley High School, the $10,000 grant represents an opportunity to strengthen an already growing program while helping students explore rewarding career opportunities after graduation.

The funding will also help increase access to hands-on learning opportunities, ensuring students from a variety of backgrounds can gain meaningful experience using construction tools and materials.

By expanding these opportunities, Apple Valley High School continues its commitment to preparing students for success in apprenticeships, postsecondary training, and the workforce while helping meet the demand for skilled trades professionals throughout the High Desert and beyond.

(AVHS Construction Pathway students: Adam Gulley, Ryan Nevin, and Ivan Ramirez.)

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