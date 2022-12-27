All News
Automotive Body Shop Planned for Hesperia near Joshua Street and Caliente Road
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia’s Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of a 14,010-square-foot automotive body shop building.
The proposed body shop will include 4 service bay doors, 1 display bay door area, and a 2,447 square foot two-story office on approximately 1.2 gross acres, located at the southeast corner of Joshua Street and Caliente Road, the plans showed.
The subject property as well as the surrounding properties are within the Commercial Industrial Business Park (CIBP) zone of the Main Street and Freeway Corridor Specific Plan.
The site is currently vacant with the properties to the north, south, and east also vacant. The property to the west is Mag Bay Yachts, the map shows.
The development of the site will include the building, parking lot, asphalt paving, landscaping, and off-site improvements on Joshua Street and Caliente Road, which include a curb, a gutter, and a sidewalk across the project frontage.
A portion of the site on the east side of the property will remain vacant, and the site will have a 28-foot-wide driveway approach from Caliente Road and from Joshua Street, according to City documents.
The project proposes 27 parking spaces for employees/customers and a loading zone that is 10 feet by 20 feet.
“The architecture of the proposed automotive body shop complies with the architectural requirements of the Specific Plan. The exterior of the building includes variation in wall planes, above roof elements and variety of exterior architecture features,” a document stated. “A steel tube tower element is proposed at the front corner of the building that will be viewable from Joshua Street, as well as the parking lot and along Caliente Road.”
The area surrounding the project site is oriented towards industrial-related uses including warehouses and manufacturing facilities, the newest completed project in the area is the 1-Million Square Foot Modway warehouse facility on Caliente Road.
The automotive and truck repair facility proposes to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday with approximately 12 employees anticipated to work at the facility.
