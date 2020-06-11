Authorities tight-lipped about Victorville attempted murder investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped on an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Victorville.

At about 12:43 AM on June 9, 2020, deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Balsam and Nisqualli Roads.

Victorville City Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to land in the parking lot of a nearby church and airlift a 40-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to a trauma center, according to scanner traffic.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dispatch call log, the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder investigation.

VVNG reached out to sheriff’s officials for additional information and were told no information is being released at this time.

“This is an ongoing investigation to try and identify the suspect(s) involved,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.