Authorities target multiple illegal marijuana grows in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies along with members of Code Enforcement served multiple search warrants targeting illegal marijuana grows in Apple Valley.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of Apple Valley Code Enforcement, served multiple search warrants at locations across the Town of Apple Valley, targeting suspected illegal marijuana cultivation sites, both indoor and outdoor.

The search warrants led to the seizure of over 1,700 marijuana plants and the arrest of multiple subjects responsible for their cultivation.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Station)

Both indoor and outdoor marijuana cultivation sites frequently utilize stolen electricity, which often leads to fires, accidental electrocutions, and other environmental dangers. These cultivation sites are often targeted for robbery and theft, which has led to shootings within the Town.

The illegal cultivation of marijuana is not only a danger to those responsible but brings a high risk of injury or death to others in the surrounding area.

The cultivation of marijuana is prohibited within the Town of Apple Valley pursuant to Health and Safety Code 11358(c). Anyone with information about suspected marijuana cultivation sites is urged to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

