Authorities searching for suspect that burglarized Adelanto Stadium and Event Center

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Adelanto Stadium and Event Center was burglarized and authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect.

Sometime between the hours of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, and 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a locked front gate at the Adelanto Stadium and Event Center located at 12000 Stadium Way.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “once inside, they entered the main office and snack bar room stealing tools, handheld radios with chargers, and a mini fridge. A Carson single axel black utility trailer was also stolen off the event center grounds.”

The license plate number was not available at the time of this release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Thompson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

