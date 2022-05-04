Authorities searching for runaway 15-year-old girl from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you seen a 15-year-old runaway from Apple Valley named Zoe Gilliam?

Zoe was last seen by her family on Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Her mother discovered she ran away at approximately 2:00 p.m, officials said.

Zoe was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red vans, and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

