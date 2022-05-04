All News
Authorities searching for runaway 15-year-old girl from Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you seen a 15-year-old runaway from Apple Valley named Zoe Gilliam?
Zoe was last seen by her family on Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Her mother discovered she ran away at approximately 2:00 p.m, officials said.
Zoe was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red vans, and carried a black backpack.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Full-grown mountain lion tried attacking pet cat at a home in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run traffic collision of a motorcyclist in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Adelanto woman arrested after attempted carjacking in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on the northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia man charged in 16-year fraud scheme against his employer￼
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with an SUV Wednesday night in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville Circle K employees threatened at gunpoint by a shoplifting suspect
-
All News6 days ago
Pickup truck slams into back of sedan on southbound I-15 Thursday morning in Hesperia