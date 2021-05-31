UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old boy in Johnson Valley area found safe

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 5-year-old boy missing in the Johnson Valley OHV/Cougar Butte area since Sunday afternoon was found safe on Memorial Day Monday.

Otto Dahl was reported missing by his parents after he rode away on his blue Yamaha from their campsite at about 2:00 pm on May 30th. Otto had no food, water, or cell phone with him.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, detectives, along with volunteers from groups like the Desert Recovery SOS on Facebook, immediately started searching for Otto. Helicopters from multiple agencies also assisted in the search of the area.

Nearly 15 hours later, just before 7:00 am Facebook user Lee Bower posted a photo with a caption saying, “Found him. Waiting for SAR to arrive.” Otto was found curled up next to his dirt bike in the desert where he slept alone overnight.

Shannon Kochara went live on Facebook and said firefighters evaluated the boy at the scene and the sheriff’s department was preparing to return the boy to the parents.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(“Found him. Waiting for SAR to arrive.” — Facebook – Lee Bower)

(Otto slept alone overnight curled up next to his dirt bike. )

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.