Authorities Search for Suspect After Robbery at JC Penney in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A robbery at JC Penney in the Mall of Victor Valley triggered a law enforcement response on Friday evening.

Officials reported that at approximately 6:07 p.m., on May 10, 2024, deputies were called to the scene after store employees attempted to confront an alleged shoplifter.

The confrontation escalated when the suspect, described only as a male, pulled out a knife, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Following the altercation, a deputy spotted the suspect exiting the JC Penney and walking through the store’s parking lot.

“The suspect fled from deputies through the Best Buy parking lot and evaded deputies,” stated spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

Additional deputies searched several areas as a sheriff’s aviation helicopter circled above for approximately 20 minutes.

The deputies made contact with three male individuals in a homeless encampment located in the wash that runs underneath Bear Valley Road. After questioning them, two were let go, the other was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol unit.

The spokeswoman said deputies had not located the suspect and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.





