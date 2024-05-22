 
All News

Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 21, 2024 | 8:24 pmLast Updated: May 21, 2024 | 8:24 pm
Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge
(image: google maps)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are looking into the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found under a bridge in Victorville on Monday.

David J. Ruff, from Apple Valley, was found around 6:35 a.m. on May 20, 2024, under a train bridge near Bear Valley Road, just east of Industrial Boulevard.

The body was first spotted by BNSF train personnel, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “No suspicious circumstances were located at the scene,” Rodriguez said.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by coroner’s investigators.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 21, 2024 | 8:24 pmLast Updated: May 21, 2024 | 8:24 pm

More Local News

controlled burn in big pines

Plume of Smoke Visible in Victor Valley from Prescribed Fire Near Wrightwood

May 21, 2024

Male pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

May 20, 2024
HOLLYVALE INNOVATION ACADEMY

Hollyvale Innovation Academy Wins Best of Victorville Awards for Preschools

May 20, 2024
One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

May 18, 2024
Back to top button