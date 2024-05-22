Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are looking into the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found under a bridge in Victorville on Monday.

David J. Ruff, from Apple Valley, was found around 6:35 a.m. on May 20, 2024, under a train bridge near Bear Valley Road, just east of Industrial Boulevard.

The body was first spotted by BNSF train personnel, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “No suspicious circumstances were located at the scene,” Rodriguez said.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by coroner’s investigators.





(Scroll Down To Comment)