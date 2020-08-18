All News
Authorities investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Barstow.
On Monday, August 17, 2020, at 12:59 a.m. deputies from the Barstow Police Department conducted an enforcement stop on a pedestrian near a business complex on East Main Street in the City of Barstow.
According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s news release, shortly after making contact with the male identified as Jimmy Ferrer, he became uncooperative, then pepper-sprayed the deputy and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.
Medical aid responded, and Ferrer was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Barstow Police Department and Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division are conducting an investigation. Sheriff’s officials said, Riverside County Coroner will conduct an autopsy and no additional information is being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Barstow Police Department, Detective Tom Lewis at (760)255-5187. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
