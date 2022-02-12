Attempted murder suspect taken into custody on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody after a felony traffic stop in the Cajon Pass.

At about 3:15 pm, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, California Highway Patrol Officers from the San Bernardino station were advised of a lime green Tesla that was involved in an attempted murder shooting traveling along the northbound I-15 freeway.

CHP Officer Mike Mumford from the Victorville Station told VVNG that CHP assisted an allied agency to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

A law enforcement helicopter assisted with aerial support as officers and undercover detectives conducted the stop approximately 1 mile from Oak Hill Road.

All traffic on the northbound I-15 was temporarily stopped as the felony traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was given commands to comply. He was taken into custody without incident.

Additional information on the attempted murder investigation including the suspect’s identity was not available at the time of this article.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

