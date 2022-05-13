Attempted murder suspect shoots at deputies and helicopter in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody but not before shooting at deputies and a police helicopter as he attempted to flee the scene.

It happened at about 3:53 pm, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Paradise Mobile Home Park located in the 24000 block of State Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG deputies responded to an assault that had just occurred at the location.

“When they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment,” stated Huerta.

Firefighters later requested an air ambulance to airlift the victim to a trauma center.

The spokeswoman said deputies attempted to contact the suspect but he ran away. “While he was running away, he fired shots at deputies and at 40 King,” she stated. (40 King is a helicopter belonging to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Huerta said the suspect ultimately gave up and was taken into custody. No deputies were shot and the sheriff’s helicopter was not hit either.

Deputies were in the process of conducting investigations at two separate incident locations. The first was at a mobile home inside the park and the other in a large desert area on the north side of Highway 18, adjacent to the park.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

