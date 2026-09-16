Attempted Murder Investigation Underway After Man Found Stabbed In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was found suffering from an apparent stabbing Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2026, in the area of E Avenue and Hercules Street.

Deputies responded to the area and located the injured man, according to information provided to VVNG by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Hesperia Station Public Information Officer Lyndsi Garrett.

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“Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim that appears to of been stabbed,” Garrett said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an awaiting Mercy Air helicopter and flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Garrett said the scene remained active and no additional information was immediately available.

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At the scene, multiple deputies and investigators could be seen gathered in a dirt lot adjacent to the railroad tracks. The investigation appeared concentrated near several makeshift encampments in the lot.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the stabbing or whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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