At-risk missing person from Colton possibly headed to Barstow or Long Beach

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 70-year-old at-risk missing person who suffers from dementia might be driving a motorhome to Barstow, officials said.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Connie Marie Kimes was last in contact with family at about 2:00 pm, on April 13, 2020, from her last known location in the 1000 block of E. San Antonio Drive in Colton.

Officials said Connie drove a white, 2020 Thor Motor Coach RV with CA license plate # 8NKK974, and is possible heading toward Long Beach or the Barstow area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Morris at the LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.

