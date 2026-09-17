At Least Two Transported After Tesla and Ford SUV Crash at La Mesa and El Evado Roads

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least two people were transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of La Mesa Road and El Evado Road in Victorville.

The crash, involving a Tesla and a red 2021 Ford EcoSport, was reported at about 10:07 p.m. on September 16, 2026.

The Tesla sustained major damage to the driver’s side, while the Ford had major front-end damage.

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Fire department personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed no extrication was required from either vehicle. All occupants were able to self-extricate.

Details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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