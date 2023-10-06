At least one dead in crash on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least one person died at the scene of a crash Friday morning.

It happened at about 11:19 a.m., October 6, 2023, at the intersection Mojave Drive and East Trail, in the city of Victorville.

The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies with the Victorville Station responded and located two vehicles; a gray pickup truck with front-end damage and a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser with rear-end damage.

Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

All westbound lanes at Mojave Drive and El Evado Road, and east bound lanes at East Trail and Mojave Drive, as well as northbound lanes on East Trail at Reno Loop were closed to traffic.

The road is expected to remain closed for an investigation. As of 12:35 p.m, a tow truck was on scene.

No further details were available.

