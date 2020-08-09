All News
At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – At least three people have been confirmed killed, and three others were airlifted from a crash that shut down a stretch of 15 freeway Saturday evening.
It happened just after 7 p.m. on the northbound I-15 near Baker after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi truck and caught fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they located the vehicle fully involved in fire with an unknown amount occupants still trapped inside.
Scanner traffic indicated that the fire quickly spread from the SUV to the semi truck, which was described as a 53-foot general cargo truck loaded with clothing.
Scanner traffic also indicated that three helicopters landed on the freeway to transport a 15-year-old, a child, and the child’s mother to Las Vegas University Medical Center.
In all, 1 person sustained critical injuries, 3 others sustained moderate injuries, and at least 3 people were pronounced deceased onscene with a possible fourth person still in the wreckage, scanner traffic reported.
Firefighters had a knock-down of the fire at about 9:45 p.m.
The identification of the deceased is not expected to be released until next-of-kin has been notified.
Officers from the CHP Barstow Station are handling the investigation into the cause of the accident.
Motorcycle crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle crash briefly shut down the 15 freeway Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.
The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m., August 8th, 2020, on the northbound 15 Freeway between Oak Hill Road and Ranchero Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle.
The impact sent the bike into the right hand shoulder of northbound 15 freeway and the rider into the center divider.
CHP logs reported that at least 8 motorcycles pulled into the center divider while 15-20 motorcycle riders stopped in lanes of traffic after the crash.
Northbound and southbound traffic of the 15 freeway was briefly stopped while a helicopter landed on scene.
The motorcycle rider was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in critical condition.
There were no other injuries reported. The freeway was reopened at 6:45 p.m.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. This is a developing story with no further details currently available.
Man arrested for the murder of his 30-year-old son in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Victorville man was arrested for the murder of his son, officials said.
At about 10:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, deputies responded to the 16700 block Yucca Avenue regarding to 911 calls of gunshots heard near an apartment complex, officials said.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived and detained a male, identified as Clyde Buschbaum Sr., outside of the complex.
Deputies quickly located an unresponsive male victim, outside of the apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Clyde Buschbaum Jr., was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.
Homicide Detectives responded to conduct the investigation and determined there was an altercation between Clyde Jr. and his father, Clyde Sr.
“At some point during the altercation, Clyde Sr. shot and killed his son outside of the apartment,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Clyde Buschbaum Sr. was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for murder.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
Helicopter lands on Amethyst Road for woman involved in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A woman was airlifted with critical injuries following a crash late Friday night.
At 11:30 p.m., the Victorville Fire Department, deputies from the Victorville Police Department, and two American Medical Response (AMR) ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of Amethyst and La Mesa Roads for reports of a head-on crash.
Upon arrival, firefighters located two vehicles with major damage; a gray 2018 Toyota Camry and a dark-colored sedan with a woman still trapped inside.
Firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle and requested a helicopter to land near the scene to transport her to a trauma center.
The driver of the Camry, Jaalen “Jay” Thompson, told Victor Valley News that he was traveling westbound on La Mesa Road on a green light when he was struck by the dark sedan that was traveling southbound on Amethyst Road.
Although Thompson did not sustain major injuries, his girlfriend who is pregnant was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
“The dark colored sedan ran the red light and smacked my car,” Thompson stated, “She was also pregnant.”
The intersection was closed while authorities investigated the crash.
As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the intersection was reopened.
