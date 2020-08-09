At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – At least three people have been confirmed killed, and three others were airlifted from a crash that shut down a stretch of 15 freeway Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on the northbound I-15 near Baker after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi truck and caught fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they located the vehicle fully involved in fire with an unknown amount occupants still trapped inside.

Scanner traffic indicated that the fire quickly spread from the SUV to the semi truck, which was described as a 53-foot general cargo truck loaded with clothing.

Scanner traffic also indicated that three helicopters landed on the freeway to transport a 15-year-old, a child, and the child’s mother to Las Vegas University Medical Center.

In all, 1 person sustained critical injuries, 3 others sustained moderate injuries, and at least 3 people were pronounced deceased onscene with a possible fourth person still in the wreckage, scanner traffic reported.

Firefighters had a knock-down of the fire at about 9:45 p.m.

The identification of the deceased is not expected to be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

Officers from the CHP Barstow Station are handling the investigation into the cause of the accident.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.