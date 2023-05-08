At least 2 dead and several others injured after a house party shooting in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in Adelanto that left at least two dead and several others injured.

It happened at about 12:55 am, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire reported they were out on an unrelated service call when two victims from a shooting drove to them at the intersection of Barlette and Pearmain Street. Crews immediately requested an airship to land at nearby Fire Station 322 to airlift one of the injured.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said dispatch received calls of shots fired, at a party and arriving deputies found several subjects injured.

Residents from around the area reported hearing at least 20 rounds of back-and-forth gunfire followed by screaming and cars speeding off.

Cell phone video of the incident on social media showed an unresponsive young male down in the roadway and a second male suffering from a gunshot wound nearby holding what appeared to be a black handgun.

Rodriguez told VVNG that two deaths had been confirmed and the investigation was ongoing with investigators still at the scene.

A person who spoke on condition of anonymity said one of the victims, a male victim was shot and killed inside of the location where the party was being held, and a young female inside of a vehicle was shot in the leg.

Additionally, firefighters requested an ambulance for at least one pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle fleeing from the scene of the shooting.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman said further information would be released when available.

