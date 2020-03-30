At least 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Victor Valley, County dashboard reveals

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The County of San Bernardino published a chart revealing that there are at least twelve positive cases of Covid-19 in the Victor Valley.

The chart, which was published early Monday morning, shows 6 positive cases in Victorville, 3 in Barstow, 1 in Hesperia, 1 in the Hesperia area, and 1 in Phelan.

So far, only two cities in San Bernardino County have reached the double-digits with confirmed cases; the City of Yucaipa reported 18, followed by the City of Rancho Cucamonga with 14.

Besides the name of the cities and the number of confirmed positive cases, officials did not release further details.

The County COVID-19 dashboard now includes confirmed cases of COVID-19 by city. The dashboard can be viewed on wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.

Here are some COVID-19 facts from the CDC’s Website, and ways to keep you safe.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Take steps to protect yourself

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

UPDATE @ 2:00 pm – Since this article was published the “confirmed cases by location” on the county’s interactive COVID-19 dashboard has since been removed. No information on when it will be put back up.

