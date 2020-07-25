Arson suspect sets pick-up truck on fire in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating a suspected arson fire that left one vehicle damaged, officials said.

It happened on July 22, 2020, at about 1:22 AM in the 10500 block of Arlette Court in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lora Way told VVNG the victim’s truck was unlocked when the suspect sprayed a suspected accelerant inside and lit the truck’s interior on fire. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. The interior of the truck sustained moderate damage stated Way.

Way said a video camera captured the incident and the investigation is being handled by Bombs and Arson. Officials did not release any footage and said other information was available for release.

