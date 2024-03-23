Arson suspect arrested in Apple Valley after off-duty firefighter alerts police

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man was arrested for arson after starting multiple fires in Apple Valley.

On Thursday, March 24, 2024, an off-duty fire department employee saw a subject in a vacant field at Joshua Road and Little Beaver Road.

As they continued to watch, they saw smoke beginning to rise from the field from at least two different spots and a call to 9-1-1 was made.

Deputy J. Hiromoto from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the area and located the male subject nearby.

Investigation revealed several small spots in the vacant field which appeared to have been burned.

The subject, later identified as Ronald Rito Reyes, also had a concealed knife in his pocket.

Ronald Rito Reyes was arrested for the above charges and transported to High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hiromoto with Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7401 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





