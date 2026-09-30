Army Veteran Becomes Victorville Wellness Center’s 300th Housing Graduate

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A U.S. Army veteran who experienced homelessness for nearly six years became the 300th client of the Victorville Wellness Center to graduate into permanent housing, marking a milestone for the city-run facility less than three years after it opened.

Justin D. served 12 years in the United States Army before returning home and later being seriously injured in a major crash. According to information provided by the City of Victorville, Justin suffered a broken neck, spine and hip. He also developed lifelong medical issues after his spleen and pancreas were removed.

Unable to work, Justin fell behind on bills and eventually lost his home and most of his possessions. He experienced homelessness for nearly six years, staying with others when possible before ultimately living on the street.

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Last week, Justin became the Wellness Center’s 300th client to transition into permanent housing.

The Victorville Wellness Center opened in December 2023 as a non-congregate navigation center developed and overseen by the City of Victorville. The facility provides interim housing, wraparound support services, health care and recuperative care to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

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Justin was referred to the Wellness Center by the Department of Veterans Affairs. While there, he worked with a caseworker from Wellness Center operator Symba to obtain vital documents needed to qualify for permanent housing through VA programs.

After just one week at the Wellness Center, Justin was placed into permanent housing.

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“Graduating over 100 individuals a year into permanent housing is an incredible accomplishment for our Wellness Center staff and you can see our strategy to reduce homelessness in Victorville at work throughout our community,” Victorville Mayor Liz Becerra said in the city’s statement. “I am thankful for our staff who work hard on a daily basis to help homeless individuals in our community gain stability.”

According to the city, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Victorville has fallen to its lowest point in six years since the Wellness Center opened.

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The city cited this year’s San Bernardino County Homeless Point-in-Time Count, saying the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in Victorville decreased 68% during the past two years, while overall homelessness declined 28%.

Asked what he was most looking forward to in his new housing, Justin said, “Not having to worry about how hot it’s going to be, where am I going to be, or where am I going to sleep tonight?”

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He also offered a message to others experiencing homelessness.

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“As bad as it gets, it can always get better. It’s always going to get better as long as you stay positive and put in the work,” Justin said.

Additional information about Victorville’s homelessness strategy and Wellness Center is available through the City of Victorville’s Homelessness Solutions page.

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