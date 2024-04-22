Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Victorville After Stealing a Bicycle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An armed suspect who threatened several people and stole a bike faces armed robbery and narcotics charges, officials said.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at approximately 12:22 a.m., deputies from the Victorville station responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at 16266 Bear Valley Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a suspect, later identified as Derrick Darnell Young, a resident of Victorville, had approached several victims at the location, threatened them, and displayed a firearm in his waistband.

According to the Victorville Police Department, Young robbed one of the victims of their bicycle and fled the scene. Deputy Cherms quickly located Young and positively identified him as the suspect through investigation.

A search warrant was served at Young’s residence, resulting in the recovery of the stolen bicycle. Additionally, a handgun, several high-capacity magazines, a large amount of narcotics, money, and drug paraphernalia were discovered during the search.

Derrick Darnell Young was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.http://www.wetip.com





