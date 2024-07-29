All News
Armed Robbery Reported at Brentwood Park in Victorville on Sunday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police responded to an armed robbery at Brentwood Park in Victorville on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred on July 28, 2024, at approximately 7:13 p.m. in the 14000 block of Hook Blvd.
According to Socorra Cuevas, spokeswoman for the Victorville Police Department, the victim arranged to meet an unknown suspect at the park to sell an item but was robbed at gunpoint.
Details about the item or the circumstances of the deal have not been disclosed. Cuevas added that no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
