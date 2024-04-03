Armed Hesperia Teen Fatally Shot by Deputies in Victorville Tuesday, Body Camera Reveals

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In a second incident of its kind in recent weeks, a 17-year-old Hesperia male wielding a knife was shot and killed by deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

This event follows the previous shooting of teenager Ryan Gainer. Reports indicate that both youths were experiencing mental health crises at the time of their respective incidents.

This latest incident occurred on April 2, 2024, when deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at a Victorville residence, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The confrontation began when deputies received a call to the 17100 block of Forest Hills Drive, where the 17-year-old, only identified as a white male, refused to leave the property.

Attempts by the deputies to deescalate the situation proved futile when the teen locked himself in a bathroom and, upon deputies’ entry, produced a knife.

One deputy sustained injuries before lethal force was used, resulting in the teen being shot, authorities confirmed.

The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the young suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to a medical facility.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus detailed these events in a press release and emphasized the urgency of addressing mental health issues.

This incident comes on the heels of the mid-March shooting of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer. Body-camera footage from the previous incident was disclosed, showcasing the moment when deputies fired upon Ryan, who was holding a bladed gardening tool and was reported to be experiencing a mental health emergency at the time.

Sheriff Dicus cited the mental health crisis as an overarching concern, noting the actions taken by the state with the recently passed Proposition 1, aimed at boosting mental health care infrastructure.

In defending the deputies’ actions, the sheriff highlighted their challenging task and the legal complexities involved in such confrontations, reiterating that both administrative and criminal investigations are ongoing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is facing increasing scrutiny as the community and civil rights advocates demand a reevaluation of law enforcement’s response to mental health crises.

These back-to-back tragic events have fueled a broader conversation about police tactics.





