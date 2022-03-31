Connect with us

Armed felon steals over $100k worth of water using a stolen meter in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old felon was arrested after taking over $100,000 worth of water using a stolen meter, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were contacted by employees of the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.

According to a news release, the employees were out with a subject who was in possession of a stolen water meter at the water filling station on Sheep Creek Road. 

An estimated $105,000 worth of water had been taken using the stolen meter. The tanker truck driven by the suspect identified as Manuel Gomez a resident of Phelan was found to have expired registration. 

“During a search of the truck, approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded firearm were located,” stated the news release.

Gomez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for theft of utilities, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Peterson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com. 

