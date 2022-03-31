Armed felon steals over $100k worth of water using a stolen meter in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old felon was arrested after taking over $100,000 worth of water using a stolen meter, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were contacted by employees of the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.

According to a news release, the employees were out with a subject who was in possession of a stolen water meter at the water filling station on Sheep Creek Road.

An estimated $105,000 worth of water had been taken using the stolen meter. The tanker truck driven by the suspect identified as Manuel Gomez a resident of Phelan was found to have expired registration.

“During a search of the truck, approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded firearm were located,” stated the news release.

Gomez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for theft of utilities, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Peterson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.