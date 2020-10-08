Arizona man arrested for molesting a 7-year-old girl in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Arizona man was arrested for the sexual molestation of a 7-year-old girl in Hesperia and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

In April 2020, investigators from the Hesperia Police Department began their investigation into the allegations involving the suspect Mark Mason in the 8000 block of Primrose Avenue.

“Through the investigation, investigators obtained evidence that Mason molested the 7-year-old victim on multiple occurrences,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

On September 24, 2020, Mason was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for PC 288(A)- Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 and PC 288.7(B)- Oral Copulation of a Victim Under 10 years. His bail was set at half a million dollars.

According to public court records, On 9/25 Mason pleaded not guilty and is being held to answer to charges. He is scheduled for arraignment on October 10th.

Mason’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe other victims may be out there.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

