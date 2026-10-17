Archibald’s Restaurant On Bear Valley Road In Victorville Permanently Closes

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Archibald’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Victorville has permanently closed.

The business was located at 14321 Bear Valley Road in Dunia Plaza. Its Google listing had a 4-star rating with more than 1,530 reviews and now shows the restaurant as permanently closed.

The restaurant’s sign has been removed from the front of the building, and a note posted on the drive-thru window states the location is permanently closed.

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The exact closing date was not immediately known, but the location appears to have been closed for at least one to two weeks, possibly longer.

While the restaurant’s original opening date in Victorville could not be immediately confirmed, Google Maps imagery shows Archibald’s at the Bear Valley Road location since at least February 2009.

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The original Archibald’s Drive-Thru and Restaurant Char-Broiler opened in Ontario in January 2000 and later expanded to select Inland Empire and High Desert communities, including Victorville, Chino Hills and Menifee.

Archibald’s menu included customer favorites such as the Frisco Boy Burger, loaded chili fries topped with bacon, pastrami and carne asada, and the Chicken Craver 6-Piece Combo.

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Information shared with VVNG indicates the Victorville restaurant closed due to declining business at the location. Some customers on social media said they felt Archibald’s had become less affordable in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and that higher prices contributed to them visiting less often.

Archibald’s still has other locations in Southern California. For now, customers in the Victor Valley who want to visit the restaurant will have to travel to Ontario, which appears to be the closest remaining location.

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No additional information about a possible replacement business at the Bear Valley Road site was immediately available.

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