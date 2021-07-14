AR-15 rifles, body armor, replica badges, and more found inside stolen vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — AR-15 rifles, ammunition, body armor, and fake law enforcement badges, were amongst some of the items found when Victorville deputies located a stolen vehicle.

It happened at about 2:30 am, on July 13, 2021, in the parking lot of the Travel Lodge in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the 2010 Chevy Avalanche was reported stolen last month from Bakersfield, CA. Deputies approached the vehicle and contacted the sole occupant identified as 52-year-old Adrian Jimenez, a transient from Los Angeles. Jimenez was detained without incident.

“During the search, deputies located multiple duffle bags in the bed area of the truck. The duffle bags contained numerous AR 15 style rifles, a loaded handgun, several magazines for the guns, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, law enforcement type body armor, handcuffs, replica law enforcement badges, a stun gun, and other miscellaneous items,” stated a sheriff’s news release.



Jimenez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for carrying a loaded handgun: not owner, possession of a machine gun, manufacturing/etc. a short barrel rifle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jimenez is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 15, 2021. According to booking logs, he is being held on a warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for a DUI hit-and-run.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Esquivel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

