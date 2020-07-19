All News
Apple Valley woman found dead inside home, husband arrested for murder
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man was arrested for the murder of his wife after she was found dead inside the home following a well-check, officials said.
On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at approximately 8:13 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a residence in the 21800 block of Goshute Avenue, to conduct a welfare check on the woman who lived at the home.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Gionabeth “Giona” Oladapo, deceased inside a bedroom and immediately began searching for the victim’s husband as they believed he was responsible for her injuries.
The suspect, Olatokunbo Dumotein “David” Oladapo, 30, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Loma Linda at about 10:50 AM.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect was transported to Sheriff’s Headquarters in San Bernardino and interviewed by Homicide Detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested, transported, and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for murder.
No additional information is being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Romero, Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A crash reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway left several people injured....
Motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of Amargosa Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of road was closed following a crash involving a white and red colored motorcycle...
Apple Valley woman found dead inside home, husband arrested for murder
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man was arrested for the murder of his wife after she was...
Woman killed in crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Village Drive and Eto Camino...
Woman found dead inside hotel room sparks homicide investigation in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives in Victorville are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a room...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News4 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News1 week ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville