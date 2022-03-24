Apple Valley woman dies after being ejected in crash on Standing Rock Avenue

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 33-year-old Apple Valley woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday evening in Apple Valley.

It happened just before 7:00 pm, on March 22, 2022, on Central Road, north of Standing Rock Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a white Ford Focus was traveling south on Central Road approaching Standing Rock Avenue.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and hit the dirt shoulder, causing it to roll over and the driver to be ejected,” stated a news release.

The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The driver later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The name of the deceased woman will be released after the next of kin is notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed or was involved in this collision is asked to contact Deputy S. Esparza at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.