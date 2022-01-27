Apple Valley woman arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed, officials said.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 19000 block of La Quinta Drive for a report of a disturbance. The reporting party said a subject at the location was acting erratically and under the influence of a controlled substance.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the subject, later identified as Cindy McKinley, who exhibited behavior of being under the influence. Deputy Clancy authored a search warrant for the residence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the execution of the warrant, several guns, an assortment of ammunition, glass pipes, and suspected methamphetamine were located.”

McKinley was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Delgado or Deputy Clancy at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

