Apple Valley woman arrested for drugs near Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old Apple Valley was arrested on marijuana-related charges following a traffic stop near the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, officials said.

It happened on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at about 12:40 pm, in the 18000 block of Institution Road in San Bernardino.

According to a sheriff’s news release, a traffic stop was conducted on a blue Subaru for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver and passenger were contacted, and the passenger was later identified as Lisa White from Apple Valley.

The driver and White consented to a search of the vehicle and their persons.

Officials said during the search of White and her property, several items were located to support the evidence of sales /transportation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Approximately 122 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, 10 hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine and multiple denominations of U.S. Currency were found,” stated the release.

White was placed under arrest for H&S 11360 (a), Transportation/Sales of Marijuana and H&S 11364 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was later cite released at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino pending charges being filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

