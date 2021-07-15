All News
Apple Valley woman arrested after pursuit
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Apple Valley woman remains in jail after leading police on a pursuit earlier this week.
It happened on July 12, 2021, at about 3:20 am, when Deputy Kerr attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling over the double yellow in the area of Central Road and Pahuate Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG the driver identified as Candice Roller, failed to yield, and a 2-mile pursuit ensued.
Alban said the suspect drove with willful and wanton disregard for public safety by violating multiple moving vehicle code violations during the pursuit. “The pursuit ended when Roller’s vehicle became disabled in the dirt field,” stated Alban.
Roller was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A) Felony Evading and is being held on a $100,000 bail. She pleaded not guilty during an in-custody arraignment and is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on July 21st.
