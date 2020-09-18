Apple Valley will serve as early voting site

Apple Valley, Calif. (September 17, 2020) — The Town of Apple Valley will serve as an early in-person voting site for the upcoming general election from Oct. 19 to Nov 3, 2020.

Voting will take place in the Town’s Recreation Center, located at Town Hall at 14955 Dale Evans Pkwy, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. The center will be closed Sundays and Saturday, Oct 24.

“This election, like every election, is an important moment in our nation, and our community. I want to encourage our residents, especially our youth, to get out and vote,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “What can you do to serve your community? Vote. It is the fundamental duty of being an American citizen.”

Apple Valley voters will also have an opportunity to vote on Measure “O”, a one percent sales tax measure on the November ballot that, if passed, will generate $6-7 million annually for the Town’s general fund, which is used to fund public services such as law enforcement officers, road improvements, parks and ballfields for youth sports and recreation, community and concert events, and more.

To accommodate the nearly 42,000 registered voters in Apple Valley, there will also be twelve polling places throughout Town on Election Day. To register to vote or find your polling place visit www.sbcountyelections.com.

Residents are encouraged to register to vote by Oct 19. However, residents can still conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in person at any time up to and including Election Day. Provisional ballots will be counted when the County Elections Official verifies the voter registration.

This year, all California registered voters will receive a Vote by Mail ballot (also known as an absentee ballot) beginning Oct 5. However, voters can still cast a ballot in person at their polling place. If you have not received a Vote by Mail ballot by Oct. 13, please call (800) 881-VOTE.

Vote by Mail ballots can be returned in the prepaid postage envelope or dropped off at one of the following outdoor locations:

Town Hall (a drop box is also located inside the Town Clerk’s Office), 14955 Dale Evans Pkwy

Victor Valley Museum, 11873 Apple Valley Rd

James Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Rd

To ensure voting integrity and security, the County of San Bernardino will use a mail ballot tracking system called “Ballot Trax – Where’s My Ballot” allowing voters to track their mailed ballot. To learn more visit: www.california.ballottrax.net/voter

