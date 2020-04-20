Apple Valley Walmart employees sprayed with chemicals by a customer upset over the COVID-19 policy

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employees working at the Apple Valley Walmart were sprayed with a chemical mixture by a customer who was upset over the stores COVID-19 policy, officials said.

It happened on April 18, 2020, at about 6:00 pm, at the Walmart in the 20200 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Recently Walmart implemented a new social distancing policy that requires all customers to use a designated entrance/exit as the company aims to reduce the number of customers who can be in a store at once.

Additionally, on April 17th Walmart announced it will begin requiring all associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work. Customers are also encouraged to wear face coverings when they shop at Walmart.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG deputies initially responded to the location reference a 415 call – Challenging Another Person to a Fight in Public.

When deputies arrived they were informed by employees that they had been involved in an argument with a subject by the name of Stringfellow Konorza, 56, a resident of Apple Valley.

“Konorza was upset because he was asked to comply with the new store COVID-19 policies and sprayed the employees with a mixture of Pine-Sol, water, and bleach,” stated Alban. “Konorza left the location and deputies later made contact with him at his residence.”

The sheriff’s spokeswoman said Konorza was not arrested and the case will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

VVNG member Tina Britto said she was there right after it happened and described the worker as being in a state of panic. “The guy was spraying everyone with a yellow substance in a spray bottle saying, you’re all going to die,” stated Britto.

